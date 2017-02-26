Swastika made of feces found at Rhode Island school

A swastika made with human feces was found in a dormitory at the Rhode Island School of Design.

The existence of the swastika was confirmed by the school on Thursday, but reportedly was discovered a week ago. It was discovered in a gender-neutral bathroom, according to reports.

“This level of disrespect and vitriol is completely unacceptable and RISD Public Safety is investigating it as both an act of vandalism and a crime of hate,” a statement from the school said.

The incident is being investigated as an act of vandalism and a potential hate crime, Rhode Island Public Radio reported.