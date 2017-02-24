Following school closure, incitement education continues

Organization which glorifies murder of Israelis hosts conference for J'lem Arab schoolkids - a day after Hamas school in Jerusalem closed.

The incitement against Israel and the Jewish people, rampant in certain Arab schools in Jerusalem continues after the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the Education Ministry to close a Hamas-run school in eastern Jerusalem.

The 0404 Hebrew news site reported that 250 students from Arab schools in Jerusalem are taking part in a conference today and tomorrow in Qalandiya, a village just west of Jerusalem's municipal boundary, on the road to Ramallah.

The name chosen for the conference is "young leaders," but the organization behind the conference is the Al-Razi organization, which is very active in Arab schools in Jerusalem and has pushed incitement and anti-Israel propaganda into the curriculum taught in Arab schools.

The Al-Razi organization held a contest last year on international women's day named after Dalal Mughrabi, a Fatah terrorist who participated in the 1978 Coastal Road massacre, in which 38 Israelis were murdered, including 13 children.

Sources tell 0404 that the latest event will again glorify the murderers of Israeli civilians and incite hatred and violence against Israelis and Jews.