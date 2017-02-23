13-year old attacked female soldier, attempted to steal rifle

Teenager physically assaulted female soldier when her back was turned, attempted to steal her assault rifle.

A 13-year old boy was indicted in a youth court in Ramle Thursday over an alleged violent attempted theft in the neighboring town of Lod against a female soldier.

According to the indictment, the teen assaulted a female soldier while she waited for a train in Lod. During the attack, the boy attempted to steal the soldier’s M-16 assault rifle.

The incident occurred when the accused spotted the soldier waiting at a Lod train station. While her back was turned to the accused, he allegedly kicked her, then threw her to the ground. He then grabbed her rifle, which was secured with strap hanging around her neck.

When the accused failed to remove the strap from her neck and steal the gun, he fled the scene. He was apprehended by two civilians who held him until a police unit arrived.