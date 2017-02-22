'Anne Frank Center should not attack defender of Israel'

Yossi Dagan, the head of the Samaria Regional Council attacked the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect for accusing US President Donald Trump of encouraging anti-Semitism and anti-Semitic acts in the US.

"With all the due respect which I have for the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect, it seems that someone here is confused," Dagan said.

"While the State of Israel is under attack from every direction because it is the state of the Jews. While Jews are being killed here only because of their Jewishness, while the UN security Council finds it necessary to specifically and obsessively condemn the State of Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East, also with profoundly anti-Semitic motives, the center of the Anne Frank House finds time to attack the leader who is the greatest supporter of Israel and the Jewish people ever elected president of the US, Donald Trump," he continued.

Dagan praised Trump as a great friend and defender of the State of Israel and the Jewish people. "He is a leader who has repeatedly demonstrated his commitment to the Jewish people and the State of Israel. He is a leader who has a Jewish daughter, who donated funds for settlements in Judea and Samaria, and who also proves even today his unwavering commitment to Israel, and he is forced to absorb charges which are equally ridiculous.

"I would expect from the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect, that before they bring false accusations against a president who is a supporter of Israel and loves Jews as Trump does, and say that he encourages anti-Semitism, to speak out against hate crimes which are no less serious, such as the destruction of Jewish graves which occurs week after week on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem by Arabs, and the arson and the breakage of Joseph's Tomb repeatedly by the Palestinian Authority. I call on all defenders to stop the hypocrisy and I promise the *elected* US President, the State of Israel and the settlements in Judea and Samaria are with you."