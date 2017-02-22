Israel's missile defense systems pass muster

Israel conducted a successful test of its upgraded Iron missile defense system this week.

The 'Tamir' interceptor, which uses components manufactured jointly by Israel and the US, was tested for the first time in Israel.

The 'Tamir' was manufactured as part of the joint production agreement between Israel and the US which the two countries signed in 2014. As part of the agreement, Israel agreed to transfer part of the production of the Iron Dome interceptors to the US, which agreed to provide funding for the project.

The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepts short range rockets. Israel also uses the Davids Sling system to defend against medium range rockets and the Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 systems to defend against long range rockets as part of a multi-tiered missile defense system.