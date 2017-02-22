Gate with phrase 'Work will set you free' restored to Dacahu death camp after being stolen two years ago.

A gate with the infamous phrase "Arbeit macht frei" ("Work will set you free") was returned to the Dachau concentration camp in Germany Wednesday. The sign had been stolen two years ago.

The gate was reported stolen in November 2014. It was found near Bergen in southwestern Norway last December thanks to an anonymous tip. The identity of the thief remains unknown.

The president of the International Dachau Committee, Jean-Michel Thomas, called for the investigation to continue during the ceremony to mark the restoration of the infamous gate.

He said that the purpose of the theft was to "remove a trace, a symbol of all that is represented by the inscription 'Arbeit Macht Frei' on this gate of Dachau camp that some 210,000 detainees walked through from 1933 to 1945."

The original gate was made by prisoners of the Dachau death camp. It was removed when the camp was liberated in 1945 and replaced by a replica in 1965. The gate which was stolen two years ago was the replica.

An estimated 41,500 people were murdered in Dacahu