Jewish man stabbed in Montreal

Unknown attackers stab Jewish man in Montreal, community unsure whether to classify attack as anti-Semitic.

A haredi man was stabbed in Montreal on Tuesday night by an unidentified attacker.

According to reports, the attacker stepped out of an alleyway and stabbed the Jewish man in his hands and feet. Emergency medical services arrived on the scene quickly and administered first aid, transferring the victim to the local hospital in stable condition.

Local police, as well as volunteers from the Jewish "Shomrim" organization, are searching the area for the attacker.

Four suspects have been arrested on suspicion of taking part in the attack.

Sources in the Montreal community estimate the attack was a robbing attempt and not an anti-Semitic attack. However, they suggest waiting for the results of the police investigation.