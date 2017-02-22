Report: Israeli Air Force strikes Damascus

Arab media outlets have reported that Israeli Air Force fighters struck targets in Syria early Wednesday morning.

According to the reports, multiple Israeli fighter jets hit Syrian army positions just outside of the capital city, Damascus.

Some reports have claimed that the strikes also targeted a bus carrying Hezbollah terrorists. No details regarding causalities or damage have yet been publicized.

According to one report, Israeli fighters operated for three hours in Syrian airspace during the attack.

The Israeli government and IDF have yet to respond to the reports.