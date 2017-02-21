Nefesh B'Nefesh to host largest ever Aliyah Fair in Manhattan next week as interest in moving to Israel grows.

The Nefesh B’Nefesh organization for expediting immigration from the West to Israel will kick off its Aliyah Fair road tour next month with its annual Israel Mega Event in New York City, to take place on February 26 at John Jay College in Manhattan.

The event will be the largest ever of its kind, expecting some 1,500 potential olim, aimed to accommodate a record-high interest in aliyah from the United States.

Additional Aliyah Fairs will be held in Toronto, Montreal and Los Angeles.

“We have seen a continuous rise in Aliyah interest from North America in recent years, so much so that we had to move the Mega Event to a college campus to accommodate and ensure every interested individual and family gets the attention and information they need,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh.

“Now we have the ability to provide additional programming for children, significantly more sessions on aliyah planning as well as an Israel-themed food market" said Rabbi Fass.

