IDF uncovers weapons factory, nabs 9 wanted terrorists

Raids across Samaria lead to arrest of 9 terrorists, shutting down of underground weapons factory.

A joint pre-dawn operation early Tuesday morning between the IDF and Shin Bet internal security service led to the closure of an underground weapons factory in Samaria.

Security forces located the facility in the Palestinian Authority-controlled village of Tel, near Shechem, in Samaria.

The owner of the building was arrested during the raid of the weapons factory, and a lathe used in the production of firearms confiscated.

During searches in and around the weapons factory, authorities found two rifles, a standard grenade, a stun grenade, a pistol, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and four pistol magazines.

A total of three terrorists were arrested during operations in Tel overnight.

In addition, raids in Burka and Al-Amri yielded another 6 terrorists wanted in connection with attacks on Israeli civilians and security forces.