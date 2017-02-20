Likud minister: Countries want to know how to deal with terror

Public Security Minister says world understands terror is the same everywhere, that accepting Iran as legitimate is 'immoral.'

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) spoke on Monday at a meeting of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Jerusalem.

"We are at a critical moment in Israel's history," Erdan said. "This is a time for great change, a time which presents both strategic challenges and new opportunities... Terrorists inspired by radical Islamic incitement have murdered hundreds throughout America, Europe, and the Middle East."

"For the past year and a half, Israel has been facing a wave of 'lone wolf terror.' This is a new form of terror, which isn't directed by traditional terrorist groups with clear leaders. Instead, it is spread by one of the most powerful and dynamic forces in our world today - social media.

"These terror attacks are inspired by radical Islamist incitement spread directly to the smartphones of young Palestinians, encouraging them to stab Jews, run them over with cars, or set fire to Jewish towns if the weather conditions are right... One of the most important steps that we took was increasing our ability to monitor social media and identify potential terrorists using our cyber capabilities.

"Not a week goes by without a minister of member of parliament from another country reaching out to me to learn from our experience. It seems that most of the world has finally learned: the ideology behind this terror is the same everywhere. It doesn't matter whether its in Brussels, Paris, Nice, Orlando...or Jerusalem.

"It's simply immoral to accept Iran as a legitimate state just because it has slowed down - for now - its nuclear program, while it promotes terror throughout the world.

"Today, we have an opportunity to demand an end to the discrimination against Israel in international institutions...Until today, the Palestinians had every reason to believe that time was on their side. They could refuse to negotiate, incite terror, and attack Israel in the international area, while the world put pressure only on Israel... The Palestinians must understand that time is working against them... The Palestinians must see that their interest is to sit down to direct negotiations as soon as possible. Continued rejectionism will come with a price.

"At this critical moment in time, the bonds between Israel and the world Jewish community are more important than ever... We must be willing to adapt and think outside the box. If we work together, I am confident that we can succeed."