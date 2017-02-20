Austrian woman found guilty of Holocaust denial

Self-described 'Hitlerine' convicted after accusing Facebook post on Holocaust of 'spreading lies'.

JTA,

Visitor walks past display at US Holocaust Memorial Museum
Reuters

An Austrian woman who questioned the Holocaust was found guilty of violating an Austrian law that makes Holocaust denial illegal.

The woman, 53, was given a suspended jail sentence and fined $1,280 by a court in the western Austrian city of Feldkirch on Friday, the Associated Press reported.

She criticized a post on Facebook which showed a German soccer team commemorating the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi camp, in which she accused the team of “spreading lies,” according to the AP.

During a search of her home a sign was discovered over her toilet reading: “This Hitlerine needs a clean latrine.” It also is illegal in Austria to praise the Nazi era.




Tags:Holocaust denial, Austria


