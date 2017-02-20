Egypt committed to two-state solution

Egypt is doing all it can to see a “just and permanent resolution” to the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution, the Egyptian Presidency said on Sunday, according to the website of the Al-Ahram newspaper.

"Egypt supports the right of Palestinians to have an independent state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital," presidency spokesman Alaa Youssef said in a statement quoted by the newspaper.

The statement came hours after Haaretz reported about a secret meeting last year in Jordan between Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi, King Abdullah of Jordan, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, and then-U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

According to that report, during the summit Kerry presented a plan which included recognition of Israel as a Jewish state and a renewal of talks with the Palestinian Authority (PA) with the support of the Arab countries, a plan that was ultimately rejected by Netanyahu.

Youssef said the Haaretz report included "false information", but did not elaborate.

"Egypt’s historical stance regarding Palestine does not go in line with the false information circulated in the media," he stated, according to Al-Ahram.

Egypt, which is one of two Arab countries along with Jordan to have signed a peace treaty with Israel, has been at the forefront of attempts to renew peace talks between Israel and the PA.

Al-Sisi several months ago urged Israelis and Palestinian Arabs to seize what he said was a "real opportunity" for peace and hailed his own country's peace deal with Israel.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, made a rare visit to Israel this past July, during which he met with Netanyahu and stressed that his country is committed “to supporting a just, comprehensive and sustainable resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict”.