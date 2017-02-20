'Two-state solution is not on the agenda'

Minister Yisrael Katz opposes Liberman's statement that there is no alternative to the two-state solution.

Transportation and Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) on Sunday rejected the remarks made by Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman during his visit to Germany, in which he said there is no alternative to the two-state solution.

In an interview with Army Radio, Katz stressed that the two-state solution is "at all not on the agenda".

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference earlier on Sunday, Liberman said, "My vision and goal is, without a doubt, the two-state solution. I believe that we must ensure Israel remains a Jewish state. The basic solution must include a land swap, and a population swap.”

In his remarks on Sunday, Katz also referred to the Haaretz report which said that Netanyahu refused a peace initiative which would have included cooperation with the Gulf States.

"There is cooperation between Israel and these countries about which we cannot go into detail. It can and will be upgraded because the United States is going to lead it," Katz told Army Radio.

"The first goal is to block and push Iran in the region," the minister explained, adding, "We have to push Iran back."