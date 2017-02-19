Three wounded in stabbing attack in southern France

Attacker goes on stabbing rampage outside of restaurant in Montauban, France.

At least three people were wounded when an unidentified attacker went on a stabbing rampage in the southern French city of Montauban Sunday afternoon.

The attack began at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time outside of a restaurant.

The attacker stabbed at least three people before he was shot by police.

Police have yet to confirm the nature of the attack or motive of the assailant.

Authorities say the attacker, a 32-year old man from Saint-Denis on the island of Reunion, near Madagascar, had been neutralized and taken into custody.

In 2012, 23-year old terrorist Mohammed Merah, a French citizen of Algerian descent, murdered two French soldiers in a shooting attack in Montauban. Merah shot and killed a third soldier in nearby Toulouse.

Four days later, Merah attacked the Ozar Hatorah school in Toulouse, murdering Rabbi Yonatan Sandler and three students of the school.