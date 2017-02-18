Anti-BDS conferences take place as planned despite threats

Three Hasbara conferences against BDS, organized by the ‘Lev Haolam’ organization, took place in Belgium a few days ago despite threats and intimidation by BDS supporters.

Police officers were present to secure the conferences.

The ‘Lev Haolam’ organization sends packages of products produced in Judea and Samaria worldwide and organizes conferences supporting Israel, held the conferences near Brussels.

The organizers, who were primarily Israel supporters from Belgium and Holland, received threatening phone calls and emails from BDS supporters. In addition, the owners of the meeting halls were also threatened and cursed by BDS activists.

Most disturbing to the BDS activists seemed to be that fact that Lev Haolam Founder Attorney Nati Rom lives in Judea and Samaria and would be speaking openly against the boycott during the conference. In light of the many threats, local police officers were placed outside the halls and performed security checks on those attending the conference. In the end though, the conferences took place as scheduled.

During the conferences, Rom explained about actual daily life in Judea and Samaria based on both his personal experience living in Samaria and his work with ‘Lev Haolam.’ In addition, Israel supporters from Belgium also spoke. The hundreds of attendees were highly impressed by the speeches and left understanding the need to fight the boycott and how they could do so.

In the conference hall there were also booths where attendees could purchase products from Judea and Samaria in order to support the producers against the boycott. Many attendees also signed up to receive monthly packages from producers in Judea and Samaria through ‘Lev Haolam.’

Rom said about the conferences, “I am happy that especially here in the capital of Europe, where BDS and the boycott against the State of Israel were started, we find that more and more people are purchasing products and packages produced in Judea and Samaria. Thank G-d, we see that people are voting with their feet against the mistaken policies of their governments.”