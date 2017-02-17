Watch: 'Iran seeks global domination'

Netanyahu outlines dangers of Iranian regime on Fox News, says US as much a target of Ayatollahs as Israel.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu discussed the threat of the Iranian regime in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday.

Netanyahu said that Iran represents the biggest threat "because it would couple a radical Islamic regime with nuclear weapons. There could be evil that is not threatening because it doesn't have the powers of mass murder. But when you couple a radical Islamic regime that says 'Death to America' with the weapons of mass death, then you have a much, much bigger problem."

He accused the Iranian regime of seeking to bring down the US as part of of its goal of global domination.

"They believe that they’re destined to govern the world. Anybody that doesn’t agree with them, they’ll be able to subjugate or kill, and they’re working on the means to achieve that."