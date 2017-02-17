Left-wing MK plans bill to annex Area C

Zionist Union MK plans to submit bill to annex all of Area C to force coalition to act on its declarations instead of empty postures.

MK Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin (Zionist Union) has decided to issue a challenge to the coalition, and plans to submit a bill next week to apply Israeli sovereignty over all of Area C of Judea and Samaria.

The bill would require members of the coalition, such as Education Minister Naftali Bennett, to take action on their statements calling on the government to extend its sovereignty over parts or all of Area C.

According to a report in Yediot Aharonot, "the bill seeks to annex all the territory defined in the Oslo Accords as Area C. Area C includes all settlements in Judea and Samaria, the access roads leading to them, and the majority of non-populated areas in Judea and Samaria."

Bennett has repeatedly called for the annexation of Area C, which constitutes 60% of Judea and Samaria and contains approximately 90,000 Arabs.

"The purpose of the bill is to challenge and hold a mirror against the way in which the coalition operates, with methods of creeping annexation in the absence of real political activity," the explanatory notes to the bill state. "The government has not presented since its inception any political vision or path and the paralysis has led, inter alia, to the latest UN Resolution, which once again put Israel's back against the wall."

''We have to expose the face of the government, which is paralyzed politically, and ask it: does the Israeli government want to control two million Palestinians or to to maintain a Jewish and democratic state? If the government and its ministers support the applying of [Israeli] law over Area C, or even more, to all of Judea and Samaria, it should take the trouble to do so. This is not the formula of Ben Gurion and it is not the formula of Begin." the explanatory notes continued.