Swastikas found in LA, NY

Papers with hand-drawn swastikas left on homes in LA. Swastika found drawn in the hallway of building in Williamsburg

Papers with hand-drawn swastikas and hate messages have been left on homes and a Chabad House in a Los Angeles suburb.

The papers were taped to the doors of six private homes and the Chabad House in Oak Park last weekend. Not all of the homes belong to Jewish families. One of the notes said "you're gonna burn," according to KTLA TV.

Chabad of Oak Park turned surveillance footage over to police that showed four alleged vandals, the CBS Los Angeles affiliate reported Tuesday.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office has launched a task force in response to the incident and is collaborating with federal law enforcement agencies to identify the suspects, deputies said.

Meanwhile, in New York, a swastika found drawn in the hallway of an apartment building in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood was reported to police on Sunday. Many haredi Orthodox Jews, including Holocaust survivors, live in the building.

The New York Police Department's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.