Shaked: Annexing Judea and Samaria means end of Jewish State

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked says annexing all of Judea and Samaria would be demographic disaster, but Area C should be annexed.

Justice Minister and Jewish Home MK Ayelet Shaked criticized suggestions that Israel should annex the entirety of Judea and Samaria Thursday and argued that such an annexation would mean the end of Israel as a Jewish state, as the state would not be able to be able to handle giving citizenship to approximately 2 million Arabs.

In an interview with Radio 101.5FM Shaked said: "I agree with [Zionist Union and Opposition Leader Yitzhak] Herzog that the annexation of Judea and Samaria would lead to an end to the Jewish state."

"I believe that this idea of annexing all of Judea and Samaria is not correct, but I believe that we must annex Area C, where there are 450,000 Jews and 90,000 Arabs." Shaked added. "The state can certainly handle granting citizenship for another 90,000 Arabs, and Areas A and B should be part of a regional Arab confederation."

She also called for large-scale construction in Jerusalem and Area C, in addition to the extension of Israeli sovereignty over Maaleh Adumim.