Watch: Second Temple Mikvas restored near Temple Mount

Kevin Bermeister joined with the Jerusalem 5800 project to restore the Mikvas south of the Temple Mount. Watch a virtual tour of the site.

Kevin Bermeister has developed several businesses in the computer, multimedia and Internet industries.

He is a technology innovator, real estate investor, philanthropist, and the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Brilliant Digital Entertainment Inc. (BDE) Bermeister is a founding investor in a number of successful technology and real estate ventures including Skype.

Bermeister has now partnered with the Jerusalem 5800 project to restore the numerous Mikvas (ritual baths) situated south of the Temple Mount in the Ofel region.

The project revealed new archaeological layers just tens of meters from Temple Mount. This area connects between the City of David and Temple Mount where King Solomon's Temple was built.

The Mikvas revealed the importance of water in the Temple service and for the lives of those who resided in Jerusalem in the Second Temple period. The centrality of the Mikva stemmed from the obligation to immerse before going into the Temple.