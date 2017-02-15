Mitzpeh Kramim residents refuse to be Amona II

Mitzpeh Kramim residents met this week with Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Education Minister Naftali Bennett, and left the meeting feeling optimistic.

Chaim Yamin, Secretary of Mitzpeh Kramim, tells Arutz Sheva that their case is different from that of Amona, "We do not yet have a court ruling - we face a hearing in the District Court before the end of the month, and in May there will be a Supreme Court hearing. It is important for us to make sure we have the government's support and that it takes responsibility for what happens in Mitzpeh Kramim, with the Regulatory Law or without the Regulatory Law.'

Yamin says, "Mitzpeh Kramim was relocated from state land to land within the community of Kochav Hashachar's zone allocation, according to the outpost agreements signed by former Prime Minister Ehud Barak. In 2011, a petition was filed by Arabs and leftist NGOs claiming it is on private land. As of today they have not produced any landowners but in practice there is a construction freeze that does not allow the community to develop." The community is located 20 miles from Jerusalem on the Alon Road.

He said Mitzpeh Kramim residents expect the right-wing government to legitimize the community, "Mitzpeh Kramim could be sanctioned in its current location without the Regulatory Law, someone just has to take responsibility. The Justice Minister told us they will make every effort. There is still no court order, so it is still possible to act."

"We have submitted affidavits to the District Court through all those involved in the community's relocation in 2000, from [previous Defense Minister] 'Bogie' Ya'alon to every last person who dealt with the case. There are now 42 families, 16 permanent houses and 200 children. We expect the government to solve the issue as soon as possible," stressed Yamin.