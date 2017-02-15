CIA chief meets with Abbas without Foreign Ministry knowledge

The PA Maan news agency reported today (Wednesday) that the head of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Mike Pompeo met yesterday with PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, without prior coordination with Israel's Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was attended by PA intelligence chief Majid Faraj and several other PA officials, including Secretary General of the PLO Executive Committee Saeb Erekat.

Several political and security issues were treated during the meeting, most of which relating to the Arab-Israeli conflict and regional issues such as Syrian developments.

A PA source told Haaretz that "the meeting with the head of the CIA was coordinated last week, during meetings between the head of PA intelligence and US intelligence officials.

Meanwhile, a senior White House source said Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports peace between Israel and the PA, but does not insist on a two-state solution.

The senior source said that achieving peace is Trump's ultimate goal: "Whether it comes in the form of a two-state solution, if that is what the parties want, or something else."

"A two-state solution that does not bring peace is not a goal that anybody wants to achieve," he added. "We are not going to dictate to the parties the conditions for an agreement."