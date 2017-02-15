Country of birth: Judea and Samaria

Parents enrolling children in first grade discover children's country of birth listed as 'Judea and Samaria' or 'Palesitnian Authority.'

Parents of kindergartners from all over Israel were surprised to discover that Israel's Education Ministry had reported some of the parents' country of birth as "Judea and Samaria" or the "Palestinian Authority."

"It's unfathomable," S., who is the mother of a kindergartner, told Arutz Sheva. "The Israeli government's official forms turn Judea and Samaria into something completely separate from Israel, and they're doing the same for the Palestinian Authority. What's with them?"

Ro'i, a Samaria resident, called the list "State-funded discrimination."

"I was born here, in Samaria, and when I wanted to sign my children up for first grade, I discovered that I'm basically agreeing I wasn't born in Israel," he said.

Israel's Education Ministry responded by saying the information was taken directly from the Interior Ministry.