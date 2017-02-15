Historical tanks get new life

Israel's Defense Ministry Property Director, together with the IDF's ground forces and the Yad Lashiryon Organization, has announced a project to restore a variety of historical displays, including historical tanks which fought in all of Israel's wars.

158 tanks and other armored vehicles of different makes and periods are displayed near the Latrun Police Department's Tegart Fort. Tegart Fort was built under the British Mandate, in 1940.

The project will include at least fifty tanks and armored vehicles, and will give each one a cleaning, a rust treatment, and a coat of new paint in the tank's original color.

Some of the tanks which will be restored are: Merkava tanks of all four types, Sherman tanks, Centurion tanks, M48 Patton tanks, the Magach and Shoot Kal tanks, and the Churchill Infantry Tank.

Armored personnel carriers and other armored vehicles, including armored cars, jeeps, self-propelled guns, and other historical weapons will also be included in Yad Lashiryon's attempt to tell the story of generations of Israeli weapons and wars.

The plan's first stage is scheduled to be completely by early summer 2017.