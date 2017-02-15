Court files indictment against haredi yeshiva dean

The Central District Attorney filed on Tuesday an indictment against a haredi yeshiva dean who is suspected of criminal acts against minors.

According to Kikar News, the dean in question is a resident of a central haredi city. He left Israel after rumors about his behavior began to spread, and returned six weeks ago.

He was not arrested upon his return to Israel, and planned to accept position in a different yeshiva. However, he was arrested two weeks after his arrival and has since been interrogated many times. Several victims have come forward to complain, and there are other testimonies against him as well.

The suspect is now under house arrest for 32 days, after two former students filed claims against him, saying he attacked them.

Before he was released to house arrest, his arrest order was extended eight times. Though arrests are not usually extended so many times, in this case investigators feared he would try to interfere with the investigation process. In addition, police insisted he presented too great a danger to the public.