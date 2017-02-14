Forecast: Snow in the north and possibly in the center

The peak of Israel's current wintry storm still lies ahead, with the end to arrive on Thursday night, according to the latest weather forecast.

Rain is expected tonight from the north to the northern Negev, accompanied by thunderstorms. Flash floods are possible in the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea areas, and coastal flooding is feared. Snow will fall in the Hermon, and it may also snow in the Golan.

Tomorrow (Wednesday), intermittent rain is expected from the north to the northern Negev, thunderstorms are likely and temperatures will dip lower than normal for the season.

In the afternoon the rain will gradually weaken, and decrease mainly in the central and northern Negev regions. Throughout the night, rain will intensify in northern and central Israel. Snow is expected in the northern mountain peaks.

Thursday rain will be accompanied by thunderstorms from the north to the northern Negev. The south will experience lighter rains. Flood-prone regions in the south and east may be affected. Snow will fall in the northern mountains, and in the morning snow may fall on the central peaks. The the rain will weaken towards evening.

Friday it will be partly cloudy and unseasonably cold. Frost is expected at night in the usual regions. Saturday will be pleasant and will see a rise in temperatures, yet they will still be lower than normal for the season.

The Kinneret's water level is climbing slowly, despite the wintry storm, and this morning stood at 213 meters and 25.5 centimeters below sea level. This level is still, in spite of the season, 25.5 cm lower than the lowest red line.