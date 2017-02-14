'Palestinian state - waste of time'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will meet tomorrow (Wednesday) for the first time with Donald Trump in his capacity of President of the United States.
Channel 2 reported that according to estimates, Netanyahu will refrain from mentioning the words "Palestinian state" and explain to the president the lack of feasibility in setting up such a state.
It is believed that Netanyahu will tell the president that he is willing to negotiate with the Palestinians but there is no practical feasibility to establish a state. Netanyahu will mention that he previously agreed to direct negotiations, but the Palestinians refused.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, at 19:00 Israel time, US President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu will meet for the first time since Trump entered the White House.
Trump and Netanyahu are expected to hold a press conference at the White House at the end of the meeting.