'Palestinian state - waste of time'

Netanyahu to explain to Trump Palestinian state lacks practical feasibility, Israeli readiness to negotiate vs. Palestinian refusal.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will meet tomorrow (Wednesday) for the first time with Donald Trump in his capacity of President of the United States.

Channel 2 reported that according to estimates, Netanyahu will refrain from mentioning the words "Palestinian state" and explain to the president the lack of feasibility in setting up such a state.

It is believed that Netanyahu will tell the president that he is willing to negotiate with the Palestinians but there is no practical feasibility to establish a state. Netanyahu will mention that he previously agreed to direct negotiations, but the Palestinians refused.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, at 19:00 Israel time, US President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu will meet for the first time since Trump entered the White House.

Trump and Netanyahu are expected to hold a press conference at the White House at the end of the meeting.