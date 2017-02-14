Ambassador to Egypt recalled to Israel

The British Telegraph newspaper reported that Israeli Ambassador to Egypt David Govrin was discreetly recalled to Israel several weeks ago to due security concerns.

Israeli officials stated that Ambassador Govrin was recalled following concerns about his security. He is reportedly currently working out of Jerusalem, and hopes to be able to return to Cairo soon.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry did not respond to Arutz Sheva's requests for comment, however, a political source confirmed that Ambassador Govrin did indeed return to Israel in December.

Govrin was appointed Ambassador to Egypt last summer.