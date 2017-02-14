Zionist Union MK: Why aren't you annexing?

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) called to terminate the military government in Judea and Samaria which is harming the individual rights of Jewish residents and to establish sovereignty in the region.

"The Civil Administration is doing an injustice to Jews because we built a bureaucracy in Judea and Samaria, said Hotovely at the 14th Jerusalem Conference, organized in conjunction with Arutz Sheva. "When I entered the foreign ministry, I hosted Prof. Aharon Barak and Dorit Beinish. We asked them how we could continue in Judea and Samaria when we had international legal claims against us.

Beinish said to me: It's impossible to leave Israeli citizens and non-Israelis in a temporary status for 50 years. Time effects changes," said Hotovely.

She added: "Does military occupation seem normal to you in 2017? As a government representative I can tell you that there is a real intent to normalize the settlement enterprise. The Regulation Law is the first harbinger. After 50 years we must take care of the basic rights of settlers."

MK Omer Bar-Lev (Zionist Union) responded to Hotovely's words, saying that "you are the ruling party, Netanyahu has been Prime Minister for nearly 10 years. Why aren't you annexing? I'll tell you why not -because you know that the moment you annex and do not give full rights to Palestinians, the world will call this apartheid."

"So to make declarations is always possible but this is the real reason and Netanyahu knows it. He doesn't need to run in the Likud primaries. I think Naftali Bennett understands this as well."

Bar Lev stated that the government needs to decide between annexation and "separation" from the Palestinians. "They will soon say that the Left is stopping them from annexing. This would be a real joke. A 50 year period of transition is unreasonable and therefore there are two options - annexation or separation.

"The Regulation Law was intended for Amona but it lost Ariel. The Regulation Law 'cheated' Amona, but it really cheated the entire settlement enterprise since the result was a UN resolution that all of the settlements are illegal. Until today this had not been said."

The next stage, according to Bar Lev, is that the "International Prosecutor in the Hague will arrest IDF officers who do not show up for interrogation. Bar Lev said to Hotovely: "All the cards are in your hands. Some of you know the truth - that its impossible to annex all of Judea and Samaria, and that the only way to maintain Zionism is to decide where we are and where they are.

"Time is working against Zionism and in favor of messianism. We need to define where we are and where they are, but they cannot be within our borders and without rights. Therefore, the Palestinians must remain outside our borders."