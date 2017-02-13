Watch: Netanyahu departs for Washington

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu departed for Washington DC to meet with US President Donald Trump Monday afternoon.

"I'm going to Washington to have a very important meeting with President Trump. I'll also be meeting with Vice President Pence, with Secretary of State Tillerson and with Republican leaders and Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill," the Prime Minister said as he boarded the plane.

"The alliance between Israel and America has always been extremely strong. It's about to get even stronger. President Trump and I see eye to eye on the dangers emanating from the region but also on the opportunities. And we'll talk about both, as well as upgrading the relations between Israel and the United States in many, many fields."