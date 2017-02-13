'Livni might be a true blessing for Israel'

At the 14th Jerusalem Conference on Monday, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin spoke about the possibility of MK Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) being appointed as Under-Secretary General of the UN,

"I want to say that if Livni is appointed to such a high position in the UN, it will be a good thing," Rivlin said. "It is no secret that she and I have disagreed many times over the years, mostly about Judea and Samaria's status, as well as Jewish and Arab towns, but I have never doubted her amazing abilities and how much she has done over the years.

"I believe she will do a lot of good for Israel in the coming years if she is appointed.

"At this critical point, when we need to reconnect the UN to Israel, I am sure Livni's appointment will be a true blessing," he concluded.

At the conference, Rivlin said he supports applying Israeli sovereignty to Judea and Samaria, but that sovereignty must be applied "equally" to all citizens, whether Israeli or non-Israeli.