MK Glick says Supreme Court overruling laws passed by the Knesset too often to be democratic, has become a separate power unto itself.

MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) criticized the Supreme Court Sunday as he expressed his support for a bill which would prevent the court from overturning laws passed by the Knesset.

In an interview with Radio 101.5FM, Glick said: "This is a situation in which there is an existential threat to our democracy. There is an election [for legislators] every four years but it (the Supreme Court) has decided that it will decide what is good for us...Unfortunately, the Supreme Court has become a threat to democracy."

"Once again the Supreme Court annuls laws, and it is not entirely clear where that authority comes from. Once that happens every other day, it becomes something that is blatantly anti-democratic. We need to get back to a reality in which there is a balance and each side knows its limitations.

"As soon as the Supreme Court shows that it preempts authority and rules independently, and does not allow a place for democracy, we must bring this [phenomenon] to a halt. A car without brakes can lose its grip on the road [and fall] into an abyss," Glick said.