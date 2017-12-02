Fiery cabinet meeting ahead of PM's meeting with Trump

The Security Cabinet held an unusually long and stormy session Sunday evening, just days ahead of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s planned meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington DC scheduled for Wednesday; the first meeting between the two since Trump took office on January 20th.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the cabinet members presented their positions on various hot-button issues likely to be raised during Netanyahu’s meeting with Trump, including the Iranian regime, the Syrian civil war, the Palestinian Authority, and the US-Israel relationship.

The official statement released by the PMO added that all ministers in the cabinet concurred regarding the importance of the trip and the need to improve relations between Israel and the White House – including between the Prime Minister and the Commander in Chief, following eight years of strained relations between Washington and Jerusalem.

The Prime Minister’s Office stressed that the “atmosphere of the meeting was relaxed and businesslike.”

“At the conclusion of the meeting, the ministers blessed the Prime Minister and wished him good luck.”

But sources privy to the meeting described it differently, telling Arutz Sheva that while ministers called upon Netanyahu to make clear to President Trump he would renounce the two-state solution, he allegedly warned them Israel must avoid any possible clashes with Trump.

According to the sources, Netanyahu also attempted to rein in expectations regarding construction in Judea and Samaria in the post-Obama era. The Prime Minister reportedly told ministers that “anyone who believes construction will be unrestricted in the new era is mistaken.”