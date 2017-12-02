Haredi MK: We'll halt rightist lawmaking efforts

British Ambassador to Israel David Quarrey spoke with Finance Committee Head MK Moshe Gafni (UTJ) about relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Gafni said, "Throughout the years, Israel has seen Britain as a true and close friend. Just this week, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London about strengthening the connection between the two countries."

Quarrey said Netanyahu's visit went well, and he expects the countries to continue deepening their relationship in many areas. He also told Gafni that he sees great importance in strengthening his connection with the haredi population and its leaders.

Gafni spoke about UTJ's stance on the two-state solution, and said haredi leader Rabbi Shach always opposed "irritating the nations of the world" when it came to political issues.

"We believe in careful political negotiations, and we oppose any provocations," Gafni said, noting he did not vote for the Regulation Law and did not expect it to be implemented. He also mentioned the haredi parties do not usually agree with the government's policies, but rather join right-wing coalitions because those usually have more religiously conservative members.

"The haredi parties will work to balance out the government if they continue working on laws to change Israel's policies," Gafni said. "We have an opinion on all political issues, and we will express it whenever relevant."