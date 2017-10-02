Attempted terror attack near Hevron

A vehicle bearing Palestinian Authority license plates was used in an attempt to ram IDF soldiers in the Hevron area Friday morning.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which took place at a junction south of Hevron, near Beit Hagai.

Initial reports indicate the driver of the vehicle continued driving after failing to hit his intended victims, and fled in the direction of the Palestinian Authority village of Yatta.

The attempted attack comes less than 24 hours after an 18-year old terrorist opened fire on shoppers in the Petah Tikva market Thursday afternoon, wounding six.