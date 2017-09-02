'I punched the terrorist twice and floored him'

Roi Cohen, a 36-year old resident of Petah Tikvah who participated in the subduing and capture of the terrorist who carried out a shooting in a Petah Tikvah market Thursday afternoon, spoke with Arutz Sheva about the attack.

"I went out to pray. Suddenly I saw a lot of women and children shouting 'terrorist!' I went out and I saw the terrorist and someone I knew chasing him. I managed to catch up with him. We entered the barber shop and disabled his gun and his magazine," Cohen said.

He said that the terrorist "received a good beating" before the police arrived on the scene. "He had an improvised weapon like that. I went out and I saw [the terrorist's alleged] accomplice. He tried to escape, but I punched him twice and he fell to the floor. The policeman said 'he's mine' because the civilians wanted to lynch [the terrorist]."





