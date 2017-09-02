'I punched the terrorist twice and floored him'

Eyewitness to Petah Tikva terror attack describes how he helped subdue terrorist.

Gil Ronen,

Scene of Petah Tikva attack
Courtesy of Yehuda Rahamim, 24-Hadashot

Roi Cohen, a 36-year old resident of Petah Tikvah who participated in the subduing and capture of the terrorist who carried out a shooting in a Petah Tikvah market Thursday afternoon, spoke with Arutz Sheva about the attack.

"I went out to pray. Suddenly I saw a lot of women and children shouting 'terrorist!' I went out and I saw the terrorist and someone I knew chasing him. I managed to catch up with him. We entered the barber shop and disabled his gun and his magazine," Cohen said.

He said that the terrorist "received a good beating" before the police arrived on the scene. "He had an improvised weapon like that. I went out and I saw [the terrorist's alleged] accomplice. He tried to escape, but I punched him twice and he fell to the floor. The policeman said 'he's mine' because the civilians wanted to lynch [the terrorist]."



Cohen, with blood on his hand after subduing terrorist Roi Cohen




