Explosion reported at French nuclear plant

Dozens of injuries reported following blast in Flamanville nuclear plant, experts say no radioactive material released.

A fire in the Flamanville nuclear power plant in northern France set off an explosion in the plant’s engine room Thursday, injuring dozens.

Authorities have yet to ascertain the cause of the fire which sparked the explosion, but say that they have ruled out sabotage.

Plant officials have assured the public that no radioactive material was released in the explosion, and that there is no risk of contamination.

A number of workers in the plant have been injured in the explosion, in addition to five others who suffered from smoke inhalation caused by the initial fire. The full extent of the damage to the plant and the number and condition of those injured have not been released.

The plant has been shut down in the wake of the explosion.

Originally built in the 1980s, the Flamanville plant includes two reactors, completed in 1986 and 1987, and will house a third set to go online in 2018.