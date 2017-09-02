Arab world unfazed by Regulation Law

The Arab world responses to the Regulation Law have been surprisingly benign. Is this a sign of the warming of their relations with Israel?

Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and the Arab League have all expressed their disapproval of the Regulation Law. But a closer look at their condemnations shows that the Arab nations have expressed a very tame response to the passing of the controversial law and it has hardly caused a ripple within the Arab world.

Ahmed Abuoul Gheit, the Arab League secretary, described the law as 'theft of Palestinian land', while a Jordanian minister warned of violent reactions and of the end of the two-state solution. Turkey also condemned the law. However none of this filtered down to the main news in these countries. No ambassadors were called in for consultation and there was hardly any media criticism of the law.

The Al-Jazeera site did not run the item on its main page, while the Saudi-funded AsharQ Al-Awsat site merely sited the response of PLO Chief Council member Yasser Abed Rabo who said that Palestinians are losing their lands and are afraid to go to international legal forums out of concern for the US and Israeli reactions.

The reason for this, according to Islamic expert Dr. Efraim Harara, is because the Sunni Muslim countries are in a desperate fight with their Shiite counterparts led by Iran and its proxies, Assad and Hezbullah and therefore maintain an unwritten treaty with Israel. Egypt is helped by Israeli intelligence and even receives military aid in its battle against ISIS insurgents in Sinai. Jordan is also receiving Israeli aid in its battle against ISIS and other Islamic organizations according to a recent Reuters report, while Saudia is cautiously taking steps towards economic cooperation with Israel.

Apparently the specter of radical Islam is more daunting for these countries than maintaining relations with the Zionist entity and therefore their reaction has been muted and there have been no demonstrations in the streets against the Regulation Law. European nations were quick however to condemn Israel, but for them as yet the prospect of radical Islam causing untold death and destruction both in Syria and even in Europe is evidently less daunting than the establishment of a semblance of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the demise of the 'two-state solution'. The Europeans may yet regret their tepid response to the radical Islamic movements and to the flood of Muslim refugees in Europe which could have dire ramifications for Europe in the near future.