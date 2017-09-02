Two arrested in Germany for plotting terror attacks

Two Muslims suspected of planning terror attacks in Germany arrested during widespread raid against radical Islamists

Arutz Sheva Staff,

German police, Berlin (file)
German police arrested two men in a series of raids Wednesday evening who they said were members of a Salafist group that was planning attacks.[Salafists are ultra-conservative Islamists.]

The two suspects were arrested Wednesday evening in the German city of Goettingen, following information about the possible planning of a terrorist attack.

450 police officers took part in the operation that led to the arrests. Police said they had carried out the raids on 19 sites after indications of a "possible concrete impending terrorist attack" by radical Islamists.

The men arrested were a 27-year-old Algerian and a 23-year-old Nigerian.




