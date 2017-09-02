Two arrested in Germany for plotting terror attacks

Two Muslims suspected of planning terror attacks in Germany arrested during widespread raid against radical Islamists



German police arrested two men in a series of raids Wednesday evening who they said were members of a Salafist group that was planning attacks.[Salafists are ultra-conservative Islamists.]

The two suspects were arrested Wednesday evening in the German city of Goettingen, following information about the possible planning of a terrorist attack.

450 police officers took part in the operation that led to the arrests. Police said they had carried out the raids on 19 sites after indications of a "possible concrete impending terrorist attack" by radical Islamists.

The men arrested were a 27-year-old Algerian and a 23-year-old Nigerian.