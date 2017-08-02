More than 100 people are demonstrating Wednesday evening outside the Barbur gallery in protest against the hosting of a lecture there by the anti-IDF organization Breaking the Silence.

Earlier the municipality announced that the gallery, which is located in a municipal building, will be closed since its active support of left-wing NGO's is contrary to the conditions under which the building was allocated to the gallery.

The demonstrators, headed by City Councillor Aryeh King and Deputy Mayor Dov Kalmanovich, as well as Lehava heads Benzi Gopstein and Baruch Marzel are calling out against the left-wing NGO's and declaring that "we don't want traitors in Jerusalem."

Tens of Breaking the Silence supporters are demonstrating opposite them, with police separating the two groups.





