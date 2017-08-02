Chuck Norris meets Prime Minister

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Chuck Norris. 'Israel is strong, but it's indestructible now,'

Famed American martial artist and movie star Chuck Norris met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem Wednesday.

Netanyahu told Norris that his presence made Israel unbeatable.

"Israel is strong, but it's indestructible now," the Prime Minister said, before joking to his security detail that with Norris around they could go home.

Norris, whose reputation spawned 'Chuck Norris facts' internet memes about his capabilities, such as the joke that he has the strength to push the earth when he does push-ups, told Netanyahu that he'd "always have my support."

Norris has bee a long-time supporter of Netanyahu. He released a video before the last Israeli Knesset election in 2015 urging Israelis to reelect Netanyahu as Prime Minister.

Norris had previously with Former Foreign Ministry director-general Dore Gold during his visit to Israel.