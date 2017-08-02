Liberman to cancel army deferrals for haredi demonstrators?

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman has authorized investigating the possible termination of the army deferrals of the Maalot HaTorah and Grodna yeshivas led by Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach. He has also asked Oded Forer, a member of his party, to work in the Knesset to stop the budgetary allocations to these yeshivas in the wake of the riotous and inciteful demonstrations held by students of Rabbi Auerbach over the arrest of a yeshiva student who had deserted from the IDF.

Liberman said that he would not countenance such riots and such dangerous incitement against the soldiers of the IDF. "The mere act of demonstrating in such a defiant way against army enlistment is an attempt to undermine the authority of the State to conscript citizens to the army. Such behavior is unconscionable and we should not acquiesce to such acts which are intended to intimidate those who wish to enlist. We will act within the frameworks available to us in the Defense Ministry and other government ministries so that those who take part in the continued incitement against the IDF will not receive any benefits, assistance or cooperation.," said Liberman.