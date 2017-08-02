Hamas: Israel proposed prisoner swap

New report says Israel communicated with Hamas through intermediaries to achieve a prisoner swap, but proposal was rejected by Hamas.

The military arm of Hamas this morning said that Israel had proposed to it a prisoner swap deal via intermediaries.

According to the Al Jazeera report, Hamas had answered the intermediaries that the proposal did not meet the group’s requirements and that it was, therefore, rejecting the proposal.

Hamas is currently holding two Israeli citizens from southern Israel, as well as the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, soldiers killed during Operation Protective Edge.

About two weeks ago a Knesset lobby was established to bring Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul Hy”d (may G-d avenge their blood) for burial in Israel. Goldin’s parents expressed dismay at lack of action being taken to return the bodies.

“Two-and-a-half years, and the government hasn’t done anything. We hope that, now, the legislature will press the government to do what needs to be done. In other words, pressure on Hamas until Hadar and Oron are returned for burial in Israel. We came to strengthen the MKs to influence the government - so that it will fulfill its obligation,” Hadar’s father, Simcha, told Arutz Sheva.