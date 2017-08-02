PA: Marwan Barghouti should get the Nobel Peace Prize

PA official demands immediate release of arch-terrorist Barghouti from Israeli prison, supports initiatives to grant him Nobel Peace Prize.

The PA is calling on Israel to immediately free arch-terrorist Marwan Barghouti from prison.

Barghouti is responsible for organizing thousands of terror attacks against Israelis - including suicide attacks, and is widely believed to have planned the “Second Intifada” of terror attacks which claimed thousands of Israeli lives from 2000 to 2005.

He is currently serving five life sentences for the murder of Israelis.

Nevertheless, even from his jail cell he continued to incite to terror and, several months ago, was elected to a top spot on the Fatah Central Committee.

In an interview for a documentary about Barghouti, PA official Rami Hamdallah praised Barghouti’s “national work” and that of other Palestinian terrorists in Israeli jails, and said that the PA is engaged in a struggle to free them.

Hamdallah also said that the PA supports the initiative of international bodies which brought up Barghouti’s name as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.