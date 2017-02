Former US President Barack Obama learns to kite surf while on vacation in Virgin Islands

Former US President Barack Obama went on vacation as a private citizen to the British Virgin Islands, where he learned to kite surf.

Obama's friend, billionaire Richard Branson posted a video of a competition he and the former president held to see if he could learn to foilboard before Obama learned to kite surf.

Former President Obama won the competition, managing to surf for 100 meters, as opposed to Branson's 50 meters.