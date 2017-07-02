Amazon German site promotes sale of anti-Semitic book

Shimon Samuels, the Director for International Relations of the Simon Wiesenthal Center in France, sent an angry letter of protest to the founder of the 'Amazon' online marketplace, following the site's promotion of a German book which spreads anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

Samuels said that thebook, titled “Die Rothschilds: Eine Familie beherrscht die Welt" (“The Rothschilds: A Family that Controls the World”), is unacceptable and "an outrage."

“This blood libel could have been drawn from the ravings of Hitler to the genocidal Charter of Hamas.” Samuels wrote.

Samuels also pointed out that the author, Tilman Knechtel, used the same cover for another book he wrote, "The Rockefellers." The cover portrays a black-robed figure with bloodied hands raising a dagger to stab a globe.

The ad for "Die Rotchschilds" claims that the Rothschild family financed the Nazi party in Germany, among other crimes in its quest for power. "Far from adventurous conspiracy theories, this book identifies the Rothschild family as the core of a worldwide conspiracy of high finance, whose control network, like a Kraken's arms [both a horrifying monster and a currency exchange], are wrapped around the whole globe squeezing ever closer together. They systematically create crises with which they can further expand their power. The blood of all the great wars has been clinging to their hands since the beginning of the French Revolution. They proved their inhuman contempt by financing the National Socialists and sending millions of their own religious community to their death. But their blood thirst is far from being satisfied: their goal is an all-destroying Third World War and a world government, controlled from Jerusalem.”

“For the last 12 years, we have monitored the Frankfurt Book Fair and their Arab counterparts, identifying books such as “The Rothschilds” on the display stands. In most cases, the Frankfurt authorities will confiscate those we expose, on grounds of violating the contract (and in many cases German law) between the publisher and the Fair – that contract explicitly prohibits fomenting hate and violence.” Samuels said.

“Amazon must not serve as a fig leaf for conspiracy theories or defamatory incitement that endangers us all,” Samuels' letter concluded.