Terrorists arrested for throwing firebombs on highway

The Shin Bet, IDF, and Israeli police arrested a terrorist cell which had carried out seven attacks in which firebombs were thrown at vehicles travelling Highway 443 and Highway 436 near Givat Ze'ev.

The cell, which was comprised of residents from the Arab village of Beit Anan, had thrown firebombs at Israeli vehicles on Highway 443 and Highway 436 in recent months.

Indictments against the members of the cell were submitted to the military court of Judea, along with a request that the detention of the suspects be extended until the end of the proceedings.

"The Shin Bet considers these terrorist acts to be a very serious and life-threatening matter, and together with its partners in the IDF and the Israeli Police will continue to act to expose these terror cells and to punish those involved," the Shin Bet said in a statement.