Protest rally against Breaking the Silence lecture tomorrow

Jerusalem Deputy Mayor calls on residents to come out in protest against lecture by CEO of Breaking the Silence in municipal gallery.

Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Dov Kalmanovich told Arutz Sheva that the lecture which Breaking the Silence executive director Yuli Novak is scheduled to deliver tomorrow at the Barbur municipal art gallery in Jerusalem is a "flagrant violation of municipal policy."

Culture Minister Miri Regev had previously sent a request to Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat to cancel the lecture. Municipal officials in Jerusalem announced that if Novak's lecture is not cancelled, then the Barbur gallery will be permanently closed.

"It is unthinkable that a municipal structure taken from the Community Council will serve as a platform for leftist organizations like 'Zochrot' (an NGO which promotes the Arab 'Nakba' narrative) and Breaking the Silence. There is a clear legal opinion against political activity in municipal buildings," Deputy Mayor Kalmonovich said.

He added: "This crosses a red line. This building belongs to the residents of Jerusalem, and they do not deserve to have it used as a platform tomorrow for the CEO of Breaking the Silence, Yuli Novak, who wants to take control of the [actions of] the IDF. I went to the mayor and we also intend to hold a protest vigil there tomorrow. I call on more and more people to join [the protest]."

"I hope that the mayor will uphold the law, and if he did not find the conviction until today he will [still] intervene and put a stop to it. I, as a leader of the Religious Zionist [movement] in Jerusalem, intend to lead the fight [against Novak's lecture] and to win," Kalmonovich said.