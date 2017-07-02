'We see eye-to-eye with Trump on Islamic terror'

The Trump administration and Israel see eye-to-eye on the threat posed by Islamic terrorism, Tourism Minister Yariv Levin (Likud) told Arutz Sheva, a part of a broader trend in the West towards greater understanding of the challenges Israel faces and the role Israel plays in defending democracy abroad.

"I think that in many aspects we see things in a similar attitude to the Trump administration,” said Levin. “For example, [on] the problem of radical Islam and Islamic terrorism; I think it is a more realistic attitude in many aspects. But I think that what is more important is what we do on the ground.”

“It's not just words; we'll have to work together in order to really strengthen our abilities to fight terror and create stability. And a strong Israel that lives on its land in Judea and Samaria with the ability to have safe boundaries is something that is crucial not just for Israel, but because we are the front fort of democracy here in the region, it is something that is important to the whole world. I think that there are more and more people in the world who understand that."

Levin also praised the passage Monday night of the Regulation Law, saying it delivered “justice” and enshrined the rights of Jews in their historic homeland.

"Our rights over our fathers' land are undeniable, and I think that this law made justice and is important for us here in Israel."

"Unfortunately, for many years the international leadership was biased towards [Palestinian statehood]. In the past they talked about the two-state solution, the peace process. Now, they're just asking 'where is the process?' About the peace, no one talks. I think it’s about time to chance that attitude, to see the facts as they are. Recognizing our historical rights on our land is something that is crucial in order to stabilize the area and to build a real chance in order to promote the peace process in the region."